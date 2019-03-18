James Patrick Tharp, 60, of Jacksonville died March 8, 2019.
Memorial will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Baptist Church, Maysville.
Survivors include son, James P. Tharp Jr.; daughter, Sarah J. Tharp, both of Jacksonville; brothers, Charles Tharp of Toms River, New Jersey, William Tharp of Jacksonville, David Tharp of Hingham, Massachusetts; and sister, Karen Tharp Kahlert of Maysville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019