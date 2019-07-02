MAPLE HILL - James L. "Snook" Thompson, 68, of Maple Hill died June 28, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Maple Hill with burial following at Holmes family cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Mildred Thompson of the home; daughter, Annie Alissa Thompson; and siblings, Vivian Lisane, Lynette Pearson, Amatallah, Gene Thompson, Homer Ray Harvey.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 2 to July 3, 2019