James Thompson

Service Information
Nixon-Lewis Funeral Home & Cremation Services
212 S Smith St
Burgaw, NC
28425
(910)-259-4450
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nixon-Lewis Funeral Home & Cremation Services
212 S Smith St
Burgaw, NC 28425
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Maple Hill, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MAPLE HILL - James L. "Snook" Thompson, 68, of Maple Hill died June 28, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Maple Hill with burial following at Holmes family cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Mildred Thompson of the home; daughter, Annie Alissa Thompson; and siblings, Vivian Lisane, Lynette Pearson, Amatallah, Gene Thompson, Homer Ray Harvey.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.