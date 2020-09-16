James Wagner

James Smith Wagoner, 95, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home.
Born on March 18, 1925 in Burlington; he was a son of the late Robert E. and Blossie Smith Wagoner. He was a veteran of the USMC having served during WWII and later worked as an insurance agent, real estate appraiser, and general contractor.
Surviving are his son, Michael Wagoner of Richlands; two granddaughters, Jamie Wagoner of Sneads Ferry, Melissa Melsoni of Kansas; one grandson, Jerry Ennett of Sneads Ferry; four great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Barbara Wagoner of Burlington; caregivers, Patricia Thompson of Richlands, Sharon Mitchell of Maple Hill; and special friends, Tracy Daniel of Sneads Ferry and Andrea G. Cummings of Sneads Ferry. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Wagoner; a son, David Wagoner; three sisters, Grace Pike, Maude Wagoner, Patsy Matkins; and a brother, Ronnie Wagoner.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Community Home Health and Hospice for their care for Mr. Wagoner.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.