1/
James Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Smith Wagoner, 95, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home.
Born on March 18, 1925 in Burlington; he was a son of the late Robert E. and Blossie Smith Wagoner. He was a veteran of the USMC having served during WWII and later worked as an insurance agent, real estate appraiser, and general contractor.
Surviving are his son, Michael Wagoner of Richlands; two granddaughters, Jamie Wagoner of Sneads Ferry, Melissa Melsoni of Kansas; one grandson, Jerry Ennett of Sneads Ferry; four great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Barbara Wagoner of Burlington; caregivers, Patricia Thompson of Richlands, Sharon Mitchell of Maple Hill; and special friends, Tracy Daniel of Sneads Ferry and Andrea G. Cummings of Sneads Ferry. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Wagoner; a son, David Wagoner; three sisters, Grace Pike, Maude Wagoner, Patsy Matkins; and a brother, Ronnie Wagoner.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Community Home Health and Hospice for their care for Mr. Wagoner.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Dyson St
Holly Ridge, NC 28445
(910) 329-1633
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved