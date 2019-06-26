James Patrick Walsh, 62, of Jacksonville died June 23, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Flora Fleming Walsh of the home; son, Patrick Walsh; daughters, Vanessa Schmidt, Rebekah Sims, all of Jacksonville; and sisters, Karen Carter of Georgetown, Massachusetts, Georgina Pitman of Peabody, Massachusetts.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 26 to June 27, 2019