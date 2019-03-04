MIDWAY PARK - James Thomas White, 86, of Midway Park died March 3, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with interment following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include son, James A. White of Charlottesville, Virginia; and brother, Forrest Gail White of Tennessee.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019