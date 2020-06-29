James Whiteley
John William Whiteley, 73, of Jacksonville, died June 28, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center.
Survivors include wife, Gloria Whiteley of the home; and son, Eric Michael Whiteley of Bronx, New York.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
