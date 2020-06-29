James Whiteley

Or Copy this URL to Share

John William Whiteley, 73, of Jacksonville, died June 28, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center.

Survivors include wife, Gloria Whiteley of the home; and son, Eric Michael Whiteley of Bronx, New York.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.







