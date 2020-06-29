James Whiteley

John William Whiteley, 73, of Jacksonville, died June 28, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center.
Survivors include wife, Gloria Whiteley of the home; and son, Eric Michael Whiteley of Bronx, New York.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Survivors include wife, Gloria Whiteley of the home; and son, Eric Michael Whiteley of Bronx, New York.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.