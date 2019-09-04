ROSE HILL - James Clarence Williams, 96, of Rose Hill died Sept. 1, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rockfish AME Church, Teachey with burial following at Duplin Memorial Garden, Teachey.
Survivors include sons, James Carr of Philadelphia, John Williams of De Ridder, Louisiana; daughters, Anna M. Williams of Fayetteville, Joyce W. Smith, Linda Miller, both of Garner, Lila Love of Hampton, Virginia; brother, Leroy Williams of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; and sisters, Edna Waddell of Teachey, Devola Benjamin of Baltimore.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019