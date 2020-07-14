September 20, 1934 – July 12, 2020
On July 12, 2020, James Winton Southerland was called home to be with our Lord and Savior. Winton was born on September 20, 1934, in Rose Hill, NC.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville, burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Winton was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a businessman who was loved and respected by many employees over the years. Winton enjoyed providing opportunities and encouraging the success of his employees. Prior to owning and operating Rhem Insulation, Inc. for the past 35 years, he was Vice President and General Manager of Southerland Electric Company.
For longer than most can even remember, ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out) meetings have been hosted at Winton's office on every Tuesday evening. This was a time that he cherished to share in food, fellowship, business talk with his closest friends. This group has been meeting for over 40 years consistently, with the most recent happening just a mere two weeks ago. That group has had as many as 40, and as few as 2, but every Tuesday morning; everyone received a phone call from him to remind them to be there. He was a devoted friend.
Winton Southerland was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, NC where he served as a Deacon and Elder. He was very conscientious about supporting his community and giving back. He was a man with a charitable heart and enjoyed his affiliations as a member of the Jaycees, ReJays, and as a member of the Kiwanis Club of Onslow County. In 1969, he was awarded by the Jacksonville Jaycees the Distinguished Service Award as the Outstanding Man of the Year.
The success that Winton enjoyed as a business man can only be overshadowed by the love and pride he had for his family. On August 19, 2020, he and his wife, Jacquelyn, would have celebrated 60 years of marriage. A perfect day for him would have been any day that he shared with Jackie, their children and their grandchildren. They were all his pride and joy!
Winton is predeceased by his parents, Lindon and Mattie Southerland; brothers, Hiram, Daniel and Lindon; and sisters, Elizabeth Ann Zang, Shirley Orengia, and Edna Rapp.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn; their children, James "Jay" W. Southerland Jr. and fiancé, Beth Elkins, Kevin Southerland, and Renee Southerland Brown and husband, Bo; and grandchildren, James "Jake" W. Southerland III, Justin Southerland, Dylan Brown, and Nicholas Southerland, and many much loved nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.