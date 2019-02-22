RICHLANDS - Jamey Ray Cox, 2, of Richlands died Feb. 20, 2019, at UNC Chapel Hill Children's Hospital.
Survivors include parents, Justin Cox and Mariah McCahan; grandparents, Jerome Cox, Crystal Cox, Jason McCahan, Gina Futrell; and great-grandparents, Buck Worrell, Jim and Sue Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC 28574
(910) 324-5045
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019