HUBERT - Jane Fleming Best, 51, of Hubert died March 17, 2019, at her home.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Swansboro.
Survivors include brothers, Henry Milton Best III of Emerald Isle, Brooks Cutlar Best of Winterville.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019