Jane Best

Obituary

HUBERT - Jane Fleming Best, 51, of Hubert died March 17, 2019, at her home.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Swansboro.
Survivors include brothers, Henry Milton Best III of Emerald Isle, Brooks Cutlar Best of Winterville.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Funeral Home
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.