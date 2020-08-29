1/
Jane Thompson
HAMPSTEAD - Jane Marlene Thompson Coston, 89, died Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at Providence Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Barlow Vista Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Calvin Coston, Jr; daughter, Susan Mohn of Hampstead; son, Michael Coston of Hampstead; two brothers, Fred Thompson of New Bern, Gary Thompson of Hampstead; two sisters, Linda Carter and Myra Rochelle both of Hampstead.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
