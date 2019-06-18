Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Guthrie. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Swansboro United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Cedar Point - Janet Oldham Guthrie, 87, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Duke University Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born July 12, 1931, in Philadelphia, PA; daughter of the late Claude and Bessie McMacken Oldham.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Swansboro United Methodist Church with Rev. Adam Barth officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro. Burial will follow at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bogue, NC.

Early in their marriage, Janet was employed by civil service on Camp Lejeune, resigning to become a full-time mother and homemaker. Janet supported Austin for many years in their business ventures, Sound Electronics, Sound Furniture and Appliance and Sound Ace Hardware. She had been an active member of Swansboro United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed flower gardening, but most enjoyed time with her growing family.

She is survived by husband of 68 years, Austin Guthrie of the home; daughter, Janel G. White (Johnny) of Cedar Point; son, Buddy Guthrie (Patti) of Cedar Point; eight grandchildren, Derrick Bell (Brittany), Brittany Bell, Mallori Morris (Samuel), Dana Guthrie, Drew Guthrie, Jordan White, Jeremy White, and Jon Austin White; great-grandchildren, Kellan Bell, Hazel Bell, and Luke Morris; sister, Claudette Curtis of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene G. Bell; and a sister, Sophie Newman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church UMW, 665 W. Corbett Ave. Swansboro, NC 28584.

Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



