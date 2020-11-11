1/
Janet Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW BERN - Janet Harris, 85, of New Bern, formerly of Jacksonville, died Monday, November 9, 2020, in New Bern, following her husband Don Harris Sr. into peace.
Janet grew up in California and graduated from the University of California-Riverside. She joined the Foreign Service and was stationed at the US embassy in Brussels, Belgium. Here she met and married Don Harris. In 1980, she graduated from East Carolina University with a master's in library sciences. She worked as the librarian at Northwoods Park Junior High, Jacksonville, NC, for 16 1/2 years. She enjoyed quilting, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, was an avid reader and formidable Scrabble player. In 2015, she and Don moved to New Bern.
A funeral mass for the family will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church of New Bern, NC. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Pruitt Health Hospice of New Bern for the compassionate care they provided.
Surviving are Janet's three daughters, Barbara Toney and husband Edgar of Charlotte (daughter, Bonnie), Mary McGee and husband Richard of New Bern (daughters, Lindsey, Brittney; and son, Joe), Debra Brewer and husband Michael of Oxon Hill, MD (son, Matthew) and Don T Harris Jr. and wife Sherry of Raleigh (daughters, Jennifer and Jessica).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities through the website catholiccharitiesraleigh.org.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved