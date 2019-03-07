Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Wheeland. View Sign

Swansboro - Janet Darlene Wheeland, 62, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born August 6, 1956, in Urbana, OH; daughter of the late David Floyd and Ella Gertrude Fout Daulton.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and request that everyone come as you are in comfortable clothing as Janet would want you to be relaxed.

Janet loved sitting at the slot machines using her winning coin to scratch off her tickets. She loved bonfires on Saturday night with the family and friends, the only thing she loved more was having her family at the home on Christmas morning. She worked for Walmart as a Department Manager having been there for 30 years.

She is survived by husband, Donald "Tim" Wheeland of the home; daughters, Jamie Dahl (Frank) of Sumter, SC and Shannon Jones (Chris) of Stella; sons, Nicholas Wheeland (Lynne) of Hubert and Donald Wheeland II (Melissa) of NJ; grandchildren, Sean, Kayla, Kassadee, Bailey, Peyton, Emma, Jayden, and Ella; one great-grandchild, Mason; sister, Nancy Schmitt of Lincoln, NE; brothers, Danny and Roger Dalton, both of Urbana, OH.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

