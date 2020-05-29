Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWPORT - Janice Pollock Bowen, 71, of Newport died May 28­, 2020, at Carteret Health Care.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Amariah Garner Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home.



