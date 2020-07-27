1/
Janice Edwards
RICHLANDS - Janice Butler Edwards, 77, of Richlands died July 24, 2020, at Brookstone Nursing Facility.
Funeral will be held at noon on Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include sons, Stephen Edwards of Jacksonville, Shelton Edwards of Orange Park, Florida; daughters, Sylvia Williams of Jacksonville, Sherri Mobley of Richlands; brother, Ronald Butler; and sisters, Lois Marshburn, Regina Sydes both of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
