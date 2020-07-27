Janice Edwards

Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHLANDS - Janice Butler Edwards, 77, of Richlands died July 24, 2020, at Brookstone Nursing Facility.

Funeral will be held at noon on Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include sons, Stephen Edwards of Jacksonville, Shelton Edwards of Orange Park, Florida; daughters, Sylvia Williams of Jacksonville, Sherri Mobley of Richlands; brother, Ronald Butler; and sisters, Lois Marshburn, Regina Sydes both of Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store