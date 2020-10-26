1/
Janice Gaines
Janice Maie Gaines, 84, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at home.
A Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville.
Survivors include: her husband Joseph Gaines of the home; three stepdaughters, Charlene Pla of Auburndale, Florida, Della Ramach of Jacksonville, and Becky Wicke of Denver, Pennsylvnia; sisters, Marie Ennett of Hampstead, Millie Prechtle of Sneads Ferry, and Sherrie Batson of Rocky Point.
The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the funeral home.

