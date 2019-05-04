Janice Marie Hall, 81, of Jacksonville died Friday at her home. Funeral services will be Tuesday May 7 at 11 am at Jones Funeral Home, burial will follow in Jacksonville City Cemetery. The Rev. Bobby Williams will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her husband Franklin D. Hall, a sister Kathleen Parrish, three brothers Donald, Charles, and Keith Parrish. She is survived by her son Tim Hall of Jacksonville, sisters Phyllis Pool, Gail Freeman both of Selma, Betsy Parrish of Princeton, two grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home from 9:30 am till service time. Electronic condolences may be sent to jonesfh.org
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2019