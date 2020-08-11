1/
Janice Nealey
JACKSONVILLE – Janice Marie Nealey, 81, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Garland Nealey; and brothers, Bobby Bryan and RC Bryan.
Ms. Nealey is survived by her children, Angela Bynum and husband, Kenny, Ronda Strickland and husband, Billy and Bryan Nealey and wife, Sherry, all of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Amber Nealey, Wesley Bynum, Jared Nealey, Matthew Strickland and Kayleigh Cauley; two great-grandchildren, Bentley Bynum and Kendall Bynum; sisters, Molly Booher, Rita Ball, Mary Bryan and Francis Bryan; and her brothers, Tommy Bryan, Jimmy Bryan, Floyd Bryan.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
