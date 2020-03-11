CHINQUAPIN - Janice Hawkins Riley, 76, of Chinquapin died March 10, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday at Riverview Cemetery, Wallace.
Survivors include spouse, Jim Riley of Chinquapin; sons, Allen Moss of Henderson, Marion Sandlin Jr. of Concord, Carl Sandlin of Kenansville, William Sandlin of Pink Hill; daughter, Dianna Bettis of Raleigh; and brothers, Jimmy Hawkins of Texas, Bill Hawkins of Oklahoma.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020