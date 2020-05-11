Janice L. Salmon, 81, of Jacksonville died May 10, 2020, at her home.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Onslow Memorial Park..
Survivors include children, Rachel Salmon, John Salmon, both of Jacksonville, Melissa Pollard of Beaufort, South Carolina, Richard Greer of Merritt, Florida, Robert Greer of Norfolk, Virginia, Michael Greer of Carrsville, Virginia; and mother, Ora Lee Lesperance.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020