Janie Dequlla Karcher, 63, of Jacksonville died Jan. 27, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Survivors include husband, Albert F. Karcher of the home; children, David W. Collett, Misty Karcher, Tonya Karcher; sisters, Freda Gasperson, all of Jacksonville, Shelia Lankford; and brothers, Gary Wolfenbarger, both of Tazewell, Tennessee, Johnny Wolfenbarger of Chinquapin, Broudis Wolfenbarger of Wallace.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020