CHINQUAPIN - Jarvis Edward Brown, 89, of Chinquapin, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel, with Elder DB Stokes officiating. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at Onslow Memorial Park.
Mr. Brown was a veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Gurganus Brown of the home; three sons, Jarvis Edward Brown Jr., Boyd Lane Brown and Floyd Lee Brown; two sisters, Yvonne Scott and Frankie Smith; two brothers, Johnny Brown and Ronnie Brown; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, following the service at the funeral home.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019