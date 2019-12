CHINQUAPIN - Jarvis Edward Brown, 89, of Chinquapin, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his home.Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel, with Elder DB Stokes officiating. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at Onslow Memorial Park.Mr. Brown was a veteran of the US Army.He is survived by his wife, Faye Gurganus Brown of the home; three sons, Jarvis Edward Brown Jr., Boyd Lane Brown and Floyd Lee Brown; two sisters, Yvonne Scott and Frankie Smith; two brothers, Johnny Brown and Ronnie Brown; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends Friday evening, following the service at the funeral home.Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.