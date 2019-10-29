WARSAW - Jarvis Derrelle Flow, 35, of Warsaw died Oct. 24, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral was held at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Teachey with burial following at Devotional Gardens, Warsaw.
Survivors include son, Bryce Flow; daughter, Riley Flow, both of Wallace; parents, Jacqueline and Willie Moore of Warsaw and Robbie Flow of Smithfield; brothers, Robbie J. Flow of Whitinsfield, Massachusetts, Andrew Miranda of Kenansville, Carlos Moore of Rose Hill; and sisters, Moniqueca Flow, Robin Smith, both of Kenansville, Tonesha Flow of La Grange, Legine Moore of Rose Hill, Tashon Player of Goldsboro.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019