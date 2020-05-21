Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Cox. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 2685 Henderson Dr Jacksonville , NC 28546 (910)-347-2595 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Jason Bradford Cox, 43, of Hubert, NC died at his home Monday, May 18, 2020.

Mr. Cox was the son of Albert Cox and Sadie Howard Cox. Mr. Cox is survived by his wife, Rebecca Salter Cox; two daughters, Alexandria Cox and Claudia Cox; and one brother, William Cox. Jason was a very loving father to his daughters and a very caring husband to Rebecca. Jason was very fearless and loved riding his motorcycle and his horse "Sassy." Jason loved living an adventurous life and loved doing new things and never backed down from a challenge, even if just to prove someone wrong. Jason loved his family and passed down many memories to his daughters that will serve as an example of how to love and enjoy a life that was well lived.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

Mr. Jason Bradford Cox, 43, of Hubert, NC died at his home Monday, May 18, 2020.Mr. Cox was the son of Albert Cox and Sadie Howard Cox. Mr. Cox is survived by his wife, Rebecca Salter Cox; two daughters, Alexandria Cox and Claudia Cox; and one brother, William Cox. Jason was a very loving father to his daughters and a very caring husband to Rebecca. Jason was very fearless and loved riding his motorcycle and his horse "Sassy." Jason loved living an adventurous life and loved doing new things and never backed down from a challenge, even if just to prove someone wrong. Jason loved his family and passed down many memories to his daughters that will serve as an example of how to love and enjoy a life that was well lived.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 21 to May 22, 2020

