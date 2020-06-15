Jason Pena

Jason K. Peña, 24, of Jacksonville died June 10, 2020.
Survivors include wife, Kimberly Peña; mother and stepfather, Lorna and Robert Espinal of Jacksonville; father, Armstrong Martinez of Dominican Republic; sisters, Citiana, Ashley, Bella; and brothers, Manuel, Isaias, Ramsess, Zaduca, Robert, William, Isaac.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Survivors include wife, Kimberly Peña; mother and stepfather, Lorna and Robert Espinal of Jacksonville; father, Armstrong Martinez of Dominican Republic; sisters, Citiana, Ashley, Bella; and brothers, Manuel, Isaias, Ramsess, Zaduca, Robert, William, Isaac.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.