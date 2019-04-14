Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jassamine Barnes. View Sign

Jassamine Marie Davis Barnes died peacefully on April 4, 2019, two days after her 93rd birthday.



Jazz was born in New Bern, North Carolina to Mona Isabelle Campbell and Martin Van Buren Davis. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Martin Van Buren Davis Jr.



Jazz was raised in New Bern, and remained lifelong friends with many in the community, especially her elementary school girlfriends. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in New Bern. After graduation from high school, she attended Mars Hill College, where she received a business degree. She later graduated from the North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing with the intention of becoming a nurse during WWII, but the war ended before she could be assigned as a part of that effort.



She spent most of her adult life in Jacksonville, NC raising three children, Paula, Jeffrey and Victor and later on helping raising grandchildren.



Jazz never met a plant she didn't like and had quite a green thumb. She was a lifelong member of the Jacksonville NC Gardenerettes Garden Club, having served as president.



She also enjoyed antiquing and the beach.



Jazz was a caregiver above all, always anxious to help those less fortunate, in need, or family members. Her care giving skills far surpassed her cooking skills. A visit to her home was more likely to find a package of dark chocolate in her never used oven, rather than freshly baked cookies.



Her greatest love was her grandchildren, Christopher Ferrell, Elizabeth Ferrell, Brian Barnes, Bradley Barnes, Rebecca Barnes, and Victoria Barnes.



She is survived by her children, Paula Barnes Ferrell (EO), Jeffrey Barnes, and Victor Barnes (Allison).



A graveside service will be held in New Bern at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in May.



Thank you to the wonderful staff at Clapp's Nursing Home in Pleasant Garden NC and the representatives of Hospice of Greensboro which took such kind loving care of her for the last few months.



