Or Copy this URL to Share

J.C. Lanier, 86, of Jacksonville, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Tar Landing Baptist Church with burial at 10 a.m. at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include children, Kenneth Lanier and Linda Huffman.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store