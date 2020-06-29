J.C. Lanier, 86, of Jacksonville, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Tar Landing Baptist Church with burial at 10 a.m. at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include children, Kenneth Lanier and Linda Huffman.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.