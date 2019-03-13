Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Anderson. View Sign

JACKSONVILLE - Jean Delores Davidson Anderson, 86, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, February 7, 2019, at her home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be said at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Infant of Prague Catholic Church with Rev. Tom Duggan officiating.

Mrs. Anderson was always independent and never minded working. During her childhood she held various jobs, including serving as a Soda Jerk in the local drugstore in the Norview neighborhood of Norfolk, VA. In addition to working, she found time to volunteer as an American Red Cross Gray Lady at the hospital in Norfolk. As a teenager, she along with her sisters and cousins got job assignments through Man Power Jobs in and around Norfolk. After marrying and moving to Jacksonville, she first began working as a Civil Service employee as a switchboard operator aboard New River Air Station. After a year, she was reassigned as a Supply Clerk and helped to oversee the new Aeronautical Support Program. Over the next 19 years, she received numerous promotions and commendations and retired from service at the end of December, 1986.

Mrs. Anderson loved being outside and working in the yard and gardening. She always looked forward to Family Day at the Staff NCO Club at Onslow Beach and vacations at Rogers Bay Campground at Topsail Island while her daughters were growing up. When her husband was deployed, she was able to work fulltime, juggle her schedule and raise her daughters.

She was an original Northwoods Park homeowner and enjoyed her retirement there. She looked forward to spending every seasonal event and holiday with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A daughter of the late Charles Carrington Davidson and Eva Mae Snead Davidson, she was also preceded in death by her former husband, Bruno Carlos Anderson; a brother, Charles Carrington Davidson Jr.; and two sisters, Emily Mae Davidson LeCroy Tremaine and Joyce Ann Davidson Wilcox.

Survivors include two daughters, Valerie Jean Anderson of FL and Brenda Mae Anderson Kay and her husband, Charles of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Lindsay Ryan Anderson Stanton, Whitney Marie Kay Cantrell, Branden Charles Kay and John William Kay; four great-grandchildren, Joseph Edward Stanton III, Brodie Liam Cantrell, Karter Charles Kay and Kayden Belle Cantrell; and one brother, Harold Lewellyn Davidson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Onslow County Caregivers, Inc., 4024 Richlands Hwy., Jacksonville, NC 28540 or to the Infant of Prague Catholic Church, Building Fund – c/o Repairing God's House, 205 Chaney Avenue, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019

