Jean Marie Waterhouse, 53, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. There will be a private interment at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

She is is survived by her two sons, Tyler Waterhouse of Charlotte and Tommy Waterhouse of Jacksonville; her father, Thomas Foster of Newport News; two brothers, Thomas Foster of Newport News and Gary Foster of Austin, Tx.; and one sister, Susan Knauer of Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store