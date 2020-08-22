1/
Jean Marie Waterhouse
Jean Marie Waterhouse, 53, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. There will be a private interment at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
She is is survived by her two sons, Tyler Waterhouse of Charlotte and Tommy Waterhouse of Jacksonville; her father, Thomas Foster of Newport News; two brothers, Thomas Foster of Newport News and Gary Foster of Austin, Tx.; and one sister, Susan Knauer of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
