Jean Waterhouse

Jean Marie Waterhouse, 53, of Jacksonville died Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Internment will be private.

Survivors include sons, Tyler Waterhouse of Charlotte, Tommy Waterhouse of Jacksonville; brothers, Thomas Foster of Newport News, Gary Foster of Austin, Texas; and sister, Susan Knauer of Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.





