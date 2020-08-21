1/
Jean Waterhouse
Jean Marie Waterhouse, 53, of Jacksonville died Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Internment will be private.
Survivors include sons, Tyler Waterhouse of Charlotte, Tommy Waterhouse of Jacksonville; brothers, Thomas Foster of Newport News, Gary Foster of Austin, Texas; and sister, Susan Knauer of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
