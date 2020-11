Or Copy this URL to Share

CHINQUAPIN - Jeanette Leary Maready, 81, of Chinquapin died Nov. 2, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday at Amos-Lanier cemetery, Chinquapin. Survivors include son, Glenn W. Maready; and daughters, Patricia Mobley, both of Chinquapin and Faye Boyette of Rose Hill.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



