MIDWAY PARK - Jeanie Stevenson Cogdill, 76, of Midway Park, died June 3, 2020, at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Services will be held at a later date.

Survivors include son, David Stephen Cogdill of Richlands; daughter, Susan Gastelo of Maricopa, Arizona; and sister, Nancy Kirkham of Oban, Argyll, Scotland.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.





