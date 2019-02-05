Jeanne Harrison Cribelar, 84, of Jacksonville died Feb. 4, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Linda Jeanne Leibnitz of the home; and Karen Sue Baysden of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019