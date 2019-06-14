Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jefferson Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Jefferson Clark Davis, LCDR, USN (Ret.), 62, of Newport, NC, most recently of Cranberry Twp., PA, passed away following a hard-fought battle against cancer Tuesday, June 4, 2019.Born in Elrama, PA to the late Clark R. and Phyllis R. Davis, Jefferson graduated from Mon Valley Catholic High School, going on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree at Kent State University, OH, and his Master of Science in Public Health degree at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He began his expansive career with 15 years as a U.S. Naval Officer, serving during the Persian Gulf War, and was awarded numerous decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Navy Unit Commendation, Navy "E" Ribbon, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. Jefferson's civilian career as an industrial hygienist included employment at MCAS, Cherry Point, NC; the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, VA; and Environmental Investigations, Morrisville, NC. He came to Cranberry Twp. to work as a Senior Industrial Hygienist with MSHA/Department of Labor. Throughout his career, Jefferson was highly respected for his expertise as a "go-to" problem solver, yet he remained humble and self-sacrificing in all his endeavors.Jefferson was a member of the Military Officers Association of America and the American Industrial Hygiene Association, earning many accreditations and certifications as a health and safety professional. He was Lutheran by faith, and was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Durham, NC.Jefferson will be greatly missed by his wife April E. (Kotouch) Davis, Newport, NC; son, Clark W. Davis, Chapel Hill, NC; daughter, Cadyn E. Davis, Newport, NC; sisters, Claudia R. Michalic, Monongahela, PA, and Gayle L. Davis, Sewickley, PA; brothers-in-law, Andrew D. "Skip" Michalic, Monongahela, PA, and Todd D. Kotouch, Alexandria, VA; aunt, Carol L. Wooten, Columbus, OH; along with several nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.Friends are invited to attend a memorial service Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Professional services have been entrusted to Noll Funeral Home, Inc., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Memorial contributions in Jefferson's name may be made to UPMC Family Hospice, Canterbury Place, 310 Fisk Street, Lawrenceville, PA 15201, or the Do It for Drew Foundation, 103 Pilots Court, Newport, NC, 28570, www.doitfordrew.org

