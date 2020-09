Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffery Allan Bockelmann, 22, of Jacksonville, died Sept. 12, 2020.

Memorial will be held at a later date.

Survivors include wife, Zoe Bockelmann of the home; father, Allan Bockelmann of Rising Sun, Indiana; mother, Cynthia Nave and husband, Brian of Sardinia, Ohio; siblings, Gregory A. Bockelmann of Camp Lejeune, Johnny Cecil, Jacob Cecil, both of Sardinia, Ohio, Anna Manker of Cincinnati.

Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.



