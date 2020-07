Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family

Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family

KINSTON - Jeffery Pernell Hill Sr., 48, of Kinston died July 22, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.

Services are private.

Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store