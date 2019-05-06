Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Blake. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born on September 24, 1960, in Onslow County; he was a son of James Murray Blake of Hampstead and the late Frances Atkinson Blake. He worked for the Pender County Utilities Department and was a jack of all trades, even building his own house.

Surviving, in addition to his father, is his daughter, Margaret Hope Blake of Hampstead; a brother, Rex Murray Blake of Lake Waccamaw; and two sisters, Jennifer Lynn Fischer of Wilmington and Deborah Susan Taylor of Hampstead.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Barlow Vista Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Danny Justice officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Onslow County Humane Society, 244 Georgetown Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at

Jeffrey Dennis Blake, 58, of Holly Ridge, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home.Born on September 24, 1960, in Onslow County; he was a son of James Murray Blake of Hampstead and the late Frances Atkinson Blake. He worked for the Pender County Utilities Department and was a jack of all trades, even building his own house.Surviving, in addition to his father, is his daughter, Margaret Hope Blake of Hampstead; a brother, Rex Murray Blake of Lake Waccamaw; and two sisters, Jennifer Lynn Fischer of Wilmington and Deborah Susan Taylor of Hampstead.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Barlow Vista Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Danny Justice officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Onslow County Humane Society, 244 Georgetown Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close