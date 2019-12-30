Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Eagle. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Grimesland - Jeffrey Lee Eagle, 76, passed away Christmas morning Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in Greenville, NC.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather Jeff's greatest joys were derived from time spent with his family and friends. Possessing a wonderful sense of humor, Jeff is best known for engaging conversations, his thirst for knowledge, and a desire to help anyone who may be in need. Additionally, he had passions for travel, history, and of course the World Series Champion Washington Nationals.

The son of the late William and Mary Eagle, Jeff was a native of Baltimore, MD. Upon graduating from Bladensburg High School he began working for the federal government in 1961 and soon thereafter married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Lambert. Having built a home and settled in Purcellville, VA, Jeff spent time working their small farm while also commuting to work in Washington, D.C. After retirement, he made his home in Grimesland, NC, where he was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Lambert Eagle; daughter, Carrie Eagle Peters and husband Gary, of Maple Hill, NC; son, Lance Eagle and wife, Tracey, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; grandsons, Andrew Peters and Alex Eagle; and sister, Suzanne E. Dillow and husband Danny, of Charles Town, WV.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville. The funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Salem United Methodist Church in Simpson, NC, officiated by Reverend Dr. Kirk Oldham. At 3 p.m., a graveside service will follow the funeral at Onslow Memorial Park, Jacksonville, NC.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 218, Simpson, NC 27879.

