Jeffrey Kevin "Pudge" Foy, 56, of Richlands, was reunited with his father and brother in heaven on December 11, 2019.
Jeffrey, raised in 9 mile, was loved by all who ever met him. He was full of life, love and joy and never let the obstacles of every day life slow him down. Jeffrey was an old soul, who enjoyed working on his old cars, being with family, trips to the mountains, watching old westerns and let's not forget his Marlboros. He had a big smile and an even bigger heart. He was loved by so many and will be truly missed by all.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Velvin "Sammy" Foy; and brother, Jimmy Foy.
He is survived by his children, Haley Branham (Nicholas) and Austin Foy; his mother, Ozell Foy; brother and sister-in-law, Jonathan and Yvonne Foy; his grandchildren, Kamden and Nathanael and so many deeply loved nieces, nephews and close family members.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church in Richlands. The family will receive friends following the service until 9 p.m. He will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Guinn Family Cemetery, 690 Nine Mile Road, Richlands, NC 28574.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019