Jeffrey Dean "Jeff" Gibbs, 61, of Jacksonville died Jan. 8, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Graveside service with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Brandy Sheree Gibbs; daughters, Ashley Foss of La Grange, Kynlee Ziegenmeyer of the home; son, JD Gibbs of Kinston; mother, Virginia Abbott of Atlanta; father, Monte Gibbs; sisters, Tricia Gibbs, Katie Krueger, all of Denver, Colorado, Colleen Lightfoot; and brother, Eric Gibbs, both of St. Helena Island, South Carolina.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020