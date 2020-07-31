Jeffrey S. Miller, 70, of Jacksonville, died July 30th 2020, after a short battle with dementia.
The family will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Mr. Miller was born in Jacksonville, NC on April 28, 1950. He graduated from Swansboro High School. Mr. Miller went on to earn his BA in English at Duke University and his J.D. from Washington and Lee University Law School in Lexington, VA. He practiced law in Jacksonville, NC for over 40 years.
Mr. Miller was an avid reader and well-respected golfer. He was known for his huge grin, his quick wit, and his generous heart. Most mornings he could be found at the Courthouse Café sharing stories with his best friends. He loved bluegrass music and looked forward to attending Merlefest in the mountains of NC with his family every year. The joy of his life was spending time with his grandchildren. They enjoyed telling jokes, reciting Robert Frost, and singing Doc Watson tunes on the front porch together. He spent his weekends attending their sporting events, theater productions, and violin concerts. Those who knew him understood that his favorite pastime was bragging on his grandchildren's accomplishments.
Mr Miller is survived by his children, Mallory Miller of Bisbee, AZ and Amy Quinn of New Bern, NC; brother, Mike Miller of Beulaville, NC; sister, Nora Bowman of Benson, NC; and his five grandchildren, Christian, Lauren, Camden, Addy, and Ben.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to IBMA.org
in his honor.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.