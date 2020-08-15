HUBERT -- Jennifer Alba, 23, of Hubert, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Infant of Prague Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include: her parents, Juan Carlos Alba and Teresa Alba Espinoza of Hubert; a daughter, Alianna Noella Alba Mearls of the home; three brothers, Pedro Alba of Buffalo, NY, Carlos Alba of Jacksonville, and Richard Alba of Hubert; and two sisters, Elizabeth Rangel of Japan and Joanna Alba of Hubert.

The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, with a Rosary at 7 p.m.

