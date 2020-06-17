Jennifer Price
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHLANDS - Jennifer Lynch Price, 28, of Richlands died June 14, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date.
Survivors include father, Sam Lynch of Valdosta, Georgia; son, Aaron Powell; daughter, Angela Lynch, both of Richlands; and brother, Sam Lynch Jr.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved