Jennifer Price

RICHLANDS - Jennifer Lynch Price, 28, of Richlands died June 14, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date.

Survivors include father, Sam Lynch of Valdosta, Georgia; son, Aaron Powell; daughter, Angela Lynch, both of Richlands; and brother, Sam Lynch Jr.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



