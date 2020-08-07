1/1
Jennifer Rouse
New Bern – Jennifer "Jen" Stallings Rouse, 36, passed away much too soon on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
A longtime resident of Craven County, Jen worked at Carolina Home Medical, and loved being with family and friends. Jen and Jason enjoyed their time at the beach, and she spoiled her dog Reece every chance she had. Jen was a kind soul, giving of her time and talents, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
The family will receive friends at 5 p.m. Sunday, followed by a celebration of Jen's life at 6 p.m. in the Pollock-Best Chapel with Wes Thomas officiating.
Jen is survived by her husband, Jason W. Rouse of New Bern; her parents, David and Carol Stallings of Ernul; her brothers, David H. Stallings Jr. (Donna) of LaGrange, Brandon Stallings, and Jeffrey Stallings, of Ernul. Jen also leaves behind her nephew, Ethan; and niece, Mariah; and her in-laws, John and Debbi Rouse of Hubert and Kathy and Dan New of Dover; along with a host of family, friends and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, in Jen's name, may be made to the Foundation of Shackleford Horses Inc., 306 Golden Farm Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Rouse Family.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
