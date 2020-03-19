ROSE HILL - Jeremiah Olden Herring, 87, of Rose Hill died March 14, 2020, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Huffin Cemetery, Rose Hill.
Survivors include sons, Hank D. Herring of Beaufort, South Carolina, Jamal Herring of Boston, Teddy Herring of Greensboro, Jerry Herring of St. Helena Island, South Carolina; daughter, Rebecca Faison of Turkey; brother, Lawrence Fisher Herring of Rose Hill; and sisters, Mary Williams of Walkertown, Inell Davis of Wallace
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020