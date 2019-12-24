Jeremy C. Hearst, 29, formerly of Jacksonville died Dec. 9, 2019.
Services will be held at noon Saturday at St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include parents, Charles and Patricia Hearst of Jacksonville; sister, Jasmine Hearst of Greenville; and brother, Joshua Hearst of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
