ARAPAHOE - Jeremy Gene Stilley, 42, of Arapahoe died Feb. 23, 2019.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethany Christian Church.
Survivors include wife, Marie; children, Miko and Jillian; parents, Gene and Pat Stilley of Arapahoe; and sister, Emily Harper.
Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019