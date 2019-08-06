RICHLANDS - Jerome Humphrey, 78, of Richlands died Aug. 3, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church, Richlands with interment following at Humphrey family cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Rosella Humphrey of the home; children, Dorothy Dudley, Anthony Humphrey, Dora Humphrey, Mary Felton, Bonnie Scott, all of Richlands; and siblings, Lorraine Koonce of Comfort, Mary Rhodes, Charley Humphrey, both of Richlands, Brenda Langley of Florida.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
