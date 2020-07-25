1/
Jerry Anderson
JACKSONVILLE - Jerry Lee Anderson, 66, was born on January 7, 1954 in Craven County and departed this life to his "happy place" on July 24, 2020. A memorial service is planned 6:00PM Tuesday at Kingdom Culture Church in Richlands with Rev. Timothy Cavenaugh officiating.
Jerry enjoyed spending time on the water fishing and contemplating the joys he would share when he arrived at his new home in heaven.
Jerry is survived by his wife Kathy Tyree Anderson; one son, Jerry "Stephen" Anderson and his wife Marcie of Jacksonville; two grand-children, Madison Anderson and Kaden Anderson of Jacksonville, one sister Sandy Anderson of Kinston.
A Visitation will be held following the memorial service at the church.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
